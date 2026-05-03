Iran Said To Set 1-Month Deadline For Hormuz Deal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's latest proposal to end hostilities with the United States has set a one-month deadline for reaching a compromise to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan, AzerNEWS reports.

Tehran also seeks to end the US naval blockade and permanently end the conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon, within the same period.

Only if a deal is reached would the talks proceed to the new phase, where the issue of Iran's nuclear program would be discussed.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that the offer sent to the US consists of 14 points, which include all of Tehran's earlier demands.

US President Donald Trump said he would review it, but allowed for the possibility of another bombing campaign against Iran, declaring the country has "not yet paid a big enough price."