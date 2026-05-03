Qatar Press Center Calls For Stronger National Media Role To Counter Misinformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking World Press Freedom Day, the Qatar Press Center has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to defending press freedom and safeguarding journalists' right to carry out their professional duties independently and responsibly.

In a statement issued on the occasion, the Center emphasised that a free and responsible press remains a cornerstone in building resilient societies, promoting justice, transparency, and the rule of law. It highlighted the growing security challenges across the region, accompanied by intensified disinformation campaigns, stressing the urgent need to strengthen the role of national media in confronting fake news and malicious rumours aimed at undermining public trust and spreading fear.

The Center renewed its call to the international community, human rights organisations, media bodies, and UN agencies to uphold their responsibilities in ensuring comprehensive protection for journalists, particularly in conflict zones where risks have escalated significantly. It warned of increasing violations fuelled by a culture of impunity and lack of accountability.

Paying tribute to journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, the statement noted that 129 media workers were killed worldwide over the past year, the highest toll recorded in decades, according to credible international reports. A large proportion of these deaths occurred in armed conflict settings, with a concerning rise in the deliberate targeting of journalists, including through drone attacks.

The Center dedicated special recognition to journalists in Gaza, describing them as symbols of extraordinary courage and professionalism. Despite relentless bombardment and severe humanitarian conditions, they continued to document the suffering of civilians with integrity and dedication. Since the outbreak of what the Center described as a war of genocide, 262 journalists, among them 38 women, have been killed in Gaza, reflecting what it termed a systematic targeting of media professionals.

It also noted that around 22 journalists remain detained in Israeli prisons, in what it described as a grave violation of international laws and conventions protecting press freedom. The statement underscored that the persistent absence of accountability remains a key driver of such violations, warning that failure to bring perpetrators to justice sends dangerous signals that threaten freedom of expression and the future of journalism globally.

The Center pointed to increasing pressures on media worldwide.