Education Ministry Explores Ways To Attract International Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with higher education institutions, has convened a high-level workshop to explore strategies for attracting international students and supporting the enrolment of students with disabilities in post-secondary education across Qatar.

Organised by the Ministry's Higher Education Affairs Sector in partnership with Lusail University, the one-day workshop brought together around 100 representatives from higher education institutions in Qatar. The event was attended by senior officials, including Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Prof. Nizam Mohammed Hindi, President of Lusail University, alongside academics and policymakers.

The workshop aimed to highlight key enablers for student recruitment in Qatar, showcase best practices in attracting international students, and review ongoing efforts to assess services and facilities provided to students with disabilities. Discussions emphasized the importance of institutional responsiveness to evaluation outcomes in order to establish unified national standards that promote inclusivity and accessibility.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Hareb Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs, noted that the workshop coincides with the 51st Arab Deaf Week and forms part of a broader series of initiatives designed to shape the future of Qatar's higher education system. He stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive roadmap that expands opportunities for students with disabilities and prepares them for successful integration into the labor market.

Al Jabri reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to continuously modernising its education system and investing in human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Dr. Batool Hashem Al Sayed, Director of the Higher Education Institutions Affairs Department, revealed that 1,024 international students from 88 countries are currently sponsored by higher education institutions in Qatar, with nearly half affiliated with Qatar Foundation. She added that the Ministry, in cooperation with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Special Education Department, is working to evaluate and enhance accommodations for students with disabilities.