Zakat Affairs Department Disburses Qr53m In 2026 First Quarter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has reported significant achievements during the first quarter of 2026, highlighting a 17% increase in zakat revenues and more than QR53m disbursed to eligible beneficiaries across Qatar.

The department emphasised that these results reflect the efficiency of its institutional framework and the success of ongoing efforts to enhance zakat services and maximise social impact.

The achievements align with its vision to promote zakat culture and reinforce social solidarity within the community. Ahmed Jaber Al-Jarboui, Head of Zakat Services Section, stated that the notable growth in revenues compared to the same period in 2025 underscores the growing trust of individuals and companies in the department. He attributed this increase to heightened public awareness of zakat obligations, as well as integrated awareness campaigns, improved service channels, and expanded digital solutions that facilitate easier contributions.

On the expenditure side, Al-Jarboui revealed that total assistance provided to eligible families within Qatar reached QR53,370,807 during the first quarter. This reflects the department's commitment to distributing zakat funds in accordance with Islamic guidelines, contributing to social stability and supporting vulnerable groups.

The assistance covered multiple categories, including QR8.7m in periodic aid, QR20.8m in one-time support, QR13.2m for medical assistance, and QR2.1m for debt relief. Additional support included QR5.7m for families benefiting from social security programmes and QR2.6m allocated to Gaza residents living in Qatar, as part of the department's humanitarian efforts.

Special attention was also given to Zakat Al-Fitr, with 22,100 beneficiaries receiving support during the reporting period, ensuring timely and organised distribution in line with religious requirements.

In terms of public services, the department processed 1,247 assistance requests and handled 2,020 religious inquiries through its various communication channels.