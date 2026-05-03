Drug Peddler Apprehended, Ganja Recovered: Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a swift preventive action against drug trafficking and street crime, the staff of Delhi Police's East District apprehended a 22-year-old accused during area patrolling, recovering 50.88 grams of ganja along with a stolen motorcycle linked to another police station.

According to an official press release issued by East District,“One accused apprehended during vigilant area patrolling”, and“50.88 grams of Ganja recovered from possession” along with“one stolen motorcycle recovered (linked with Police Station Rani Bagh case).” The police also noted that the accused was“involved in theft/snatching to sustain drug addiction.”

The operation was carried out on April 30 when Constable Parmod and Ct. Virender, deployed for intensive patrolling, noticed a suspicious individual near Utsav Ground, adjacent to Mayo Public School in IP Extension.“On checking, the person appeared nervous, raising suspicion, and was apprehended on the spot,” the release stated.

During a lawful search, police recovered a polythene containing suspected ganja. It was tested using a field testing kit and weighed through an electronic machine, confirming 50.88 grams.“Necessary seizure proceedings under Section 55 NDPS Act were carried out at the spot,” the press note added.

Further verification through ZIPNET revealed that the motorcycle in possession of the accused was stolen and linked to E-FIR No. 19350/2025 under PS Rani Bagh. The vehicle was subsequently seized as case property, and FIR No. 135/26 dated April 30, under Section 20 of the NDPS Act, was registered at Police Station Madhu Vihar.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was addicted to drugs and committed theft and snatching to fund his consumption. He reportedly admitted to stealing the motorcycle from the Rani Bagh area and purchasing ganja from a supplier near the Ghazipur landfill.

Police identified the accused as Shiva @ Jiva, a resident of Kalyanpuri, aged 22 years, with a history of drug addiction and prior involvement in theft-related activities. Officials stated he had earlier remained in judicial custody and continued criminal behaviour linked to substance abuse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Rajeev Kumar said the action reflects“alertness, professionalism, and proactive policing” aimed at curbing drug abuse and street crime.

Further investigation is underway to trace backward linkages of the drug supply network and identify other associates involved in the case.