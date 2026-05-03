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Iran Accuses US of Violating Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
(MENAFN) Iran’s mission to the United Nations has accused the United States of failing to comply with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), describing Washington’s conduct as “hypocritical behavior.”
As stated by reports, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement that the US has, for decades, violated its commitments under Articles I and VI of the treaty. “For 56 years, the US -- possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons -- has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty),” the statement said.
The mission also said, “The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior,” in comments shared on social media platform X.
It further argued that uranium enrichment is not legally restricted as long as it is carried out under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision, stating, “Legally, there is no restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) supervision, as was the case with Iran.”
The remarks come as the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons continues in New York, where diplomats are meeting amid growing concerns over nuclear risks and global strategic competition.
According to reports, tensions remain high between the US and Iran, with negotiations over a long-term settlement stalled. Some reports have suggested Iran has floated the idea of reopening the Strait of Hormuz while delaying nuclear discussions.
US President Donald Trump has said the United States would obtain Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile “one way or the other,” adding, “they'll either give it to us or we'll take it.”
As stated by reports, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement that the US has, for decades, violated its commitments under Articles I and VI of the treaty. “For 56 years, the US -- possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons -- has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty),” the statement said.
The mission also said, “The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior,” in comments shared on social media platform X.
It further argued that uranium enrichment is not legally restricted as long as it is carried out under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision, stating, “Legally, there is no restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) supervision, as was the case with Iran.”
The remarks come as the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons continues in New York, where diplomats are meeting amid growing concerns over nuclear risks and global strategic competition.
According to reports, tensions remain high between the US and Iran, with negotiations over a long-term settlement stalled. Some reports have suggested Iran has floated the idea of reopening the Strait of Hormuz while delaying nuclear discussions.
US President Donald Trump has said the United States would obtain Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile “one way or the other,” adding, “they'll either give it to us or we'll take it.”
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