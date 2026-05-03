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Trump Defends Iran Blockade as 'Very Friendly'
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the ongoing U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, characterizing it as a benign and unopposed measure that he insisted does not contradict his earlier declaration that hostilities had been brought to a close.
When a reporter in Florida pressed Trump on the apparent contradiction between proclaiming an end to hostilities while a naval blockade remains operational, he dismissed the tension outright.
"Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it," he said.
Trump further cautioned that Washington retains the option to return to military force should Tehran act out of line. "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he stated when pressed on the likelihood of renewed military strikes.
In a separate statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump revealed he would soon examine a proposed Iranian peace framework, while casting doubt on its viability. He suggested the plan would likely fall short of U.S. expectations, writing that "They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
The president also pushed back against congressional critics — targeting Democrats and a handful of Republicans — whom he accused of eroding what he called robust diplomatic leverage. Drawing a line in the sand on seeking legislative approval for military action, Trump pointed to historical precedent set by past administrations. "No other president's done it. And I'm not going to be the first," he said.
On Friday, Trump formally notified Congress that the conflict with Iran had concluded, citing a ceasefire that has remained intact since early April. In letters addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley, he laid out the timeline in precise terms: "On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026.
"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."
Friday's notification carried particular legal weight, as it marked the 60-day threshold since Trump first formally alerted Congress to U.S. military operations against Iran. Under the landmark 1973 War Powers Act, a sitting president is required to obtain congressional authorization in order to sustain hostilities beyond that deadline.
When a reporter in Florida pressed Trump on the apparent contradiction between proclaiming an end to hostilities while a naval blockade remains operational, he dismissed the tension outright.
"Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it," he said.
Trump further cautioned that Washington retains the option to return to military force should Tehran act out of line. "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he stated when pressed on the likelihood of renewed military strikes.
In a separate statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump revealed he would soon examine a proposed Iranian peace framework, while casting doubt on its viability. He suggested the plan would likely fall short of U.S. expectations, writing that "They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
The president also pushed back against congressional critics — targeting Democrats and a handful of Republicans — whom he accused of eroding what he called robust diplomatic leverage. Drawing a line in the sand on seeking legislative approval for military action, Trump pointed to historical precedent set by past administrations. "No other president's done it. And I'm not going to be the first," he said.
On Friday, Trump formally notified Congress that the conflict with Iran had concluded, citing a ceasefire that has remained intact since early April. In letters addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley, he laid out the timeline in precise terms: "On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026.
"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."
Friday's notification carried particular legal weight, as it marked the 60-day threshold since Trump first formally alerted Congress to U.S. military operations against Iran. Under the landmark 1973 War Powers Act, a sitting president is required to obtain congressional authorization in order to sustain hostilities beyond that deadline.
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