Aqarat Accelerates Real Estate Reform With Digital Platforms, Professional Standards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) is advancing a comprehensive strategy to regulate and develop Qatar's real estate sector, focusing on digital transformation, professional licensing, and consumer protection.

Eng. Mubarak Mahboub Al Nuaimi, Director of Licensing and Training Affairs at Aqarat, outlined the authority's vision and ongoing reforms. Speaking to Al Rayyan TV recently, he said“The real estate broker today is no longer the traditional intermediary. He is now familiar with regulations, legislation, and modern digital tools that provide accurate and fast data to investors.”

He stressed that the newly introduced real estate platform is transforming how decisions are made in the market:“The platform provides clear, transparent, and precise information from official sources, enabling investors to make smooth and confident decisions based on real data.”

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Highlighting the platform's capabilities, Al Nuaimi noted:“It uses artificial intelligence, including an assistant that answers inquiries and provides indicators such as price trends, rental demand, and the most active areas in buying and leasing.”

“Through the interactive map, users can explore licensed projects, view available units, prices, specifications, and even payment methods, along with surrounding services.”

He emphasized that reliance on verified data marks a significant shift from previous practices:“We have moved away from misinformation and inaccurate data that used to confuse investors. Today, data itself has value and helps shape sound investment decisions.”

On professional development, Al Nuaimi underscored Aqarat's collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to elevate industry standards:“We have introduced training programs and certifications that will elevate the broker's role from simply facilitating deals to becoming a qualified advisor who provides accurate, data-driven consultation.”

Addressing regulatory reforms, he added:“In the past, a broker could also act as a valuer without requirements. This is no longer acceptable. Now, professionals must clearly define their role and obtain the necessary certifications.”

“Valuers must hold recognized qualifications and operate within specific levels of expertise, which will reduce discrepancies in property valuations and increase credibility.”

On consumer rights and market transparency, he said:“Investors have the right to ask brokers and valuers for proof of their licenses and certifications. This is essential to ensure trust and proper decision-making.”

“These measures will create a more organized market where qualified professionals succeed, and unqualified practices no longer affect the sector.”

Expanding on valuation standards, Al Nuaimi explained that new regulatory criteria are being applied to ensure accuracy and fairness:“Property valuation today is based on multiple factors such as the age of the property, maintenance records, usage, and transaction history, ensuring that the final valuation reflects the true market value.”

“This will also benefit banks and financial institutions in cases of mortgages, loans, and auctions, where accurate valuation is critical.” Al Nuaimi further emphasized the evolving role of investors in strengthening the sector:“The investor is a key partner in the success of the real estate sector. By demanding qualified professionals and relying on verified data, they contribute to a more transparent and efficient market.”

Discussing outreach efforts, he pointed to Aqarat's real estate forum initiatives:“The real estate forum is part of our annual agenda to raise awareness about the true role of brokers and highlight that brokerage is now a regulated and professional field governed by clear laws and regulations.”“We want the public to have greater confidence in real estate brokers, as the sector is becoming more organized and the future is promising.”

Al Nuaimi concluded with a message to industry professionals:“Brokers are our partners and ambassadors of the sector. We encourage them to continuously develop their skills, obtain certifications, and adopt modern technologies to deliver services that reflect the standards of Qatar.”