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Mahesh Jethmalani Accuses Priya Kapur Over The Will Amid Interim Injunction On The Sanjay Kapur's Assets
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 2, 2026: "There was no need to make a false will at all... when you get avaricious in the extreme, this is one of the pitfalls," Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said in a recent interview to an English new channel, setting the tone for a sweeping attack on the claims made by Priya Kapur in the estate dispute of Sunjay Kapur.
Counsel for late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, Jethmalani's central argument is straightforward: Priya Kapur and her minor son were already entitled to approximately ₹7,500 crore under an existing trust structure. In that context, he questioned the very need to rely on a disputed Will, calling the move unnecessary and high-risk.
He also corrected what he described as a misrepresentation of the estate's value. Contrary to the ₹30,000 crore figure in circulation, he pegged the estate at roughly ₹12,000 crore-around ₹10,000 crore in trust assets and about ₹2,000 crore linked to the Will-making the aggressive push around the Will disproportionate to its actual scope.
He further pointed out that there is already a prima facie judicial finding casting doubt on the Will, reinforcing his position that the document is under serious cloud.
Jethmalani then outlined the legal consequences if the Will is ultimately found to be forged. Under the trust deed, a conviction for an offence involving moral turpitude-such as forgery-would not only disqualify Priya Kapur from acting as a trustee but could also disentitle her from being a beneficiary altogether. He described this as a "big gamble" with potentially severe fallout.
He further revealed that Priya Kapur has already been removed as a trustee by the permanent trustee, Rani Kapur, adding another layer to the ongoing dispute.
On the trust itself, Jethmalani drew a clear line: his clients are not challenging its existence or validity, even as a separate legal challenge has been mounted by Rani Kapur. Instead, their case is focused on Priya Kapur's conduct, which he said demonstrates a "complete lack of transparency," "arrogance in administration," and a consistent failure to fulfil fiduciary duties toward beneficiaries-particularly the children, who he said have been given "short shrift" when seeking information about the trust.
He indicated that these issues will be formally detailed in upcoming filings, as his side prepares its response in the trust proceedings. He also acknowledged parallel developments at the Supreme Court level, where aspects of the trust dispute are being examined.
All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the Delhi High Court having already flagged suspicious circumstances surrounding the Will and ordered preservation of the estate, effectively preventing any movement of assets while the dispute continues.
Jethmalani's position is not limited to questioning a Will, it expands into a broader challenge on entitlement, conduct and credibility, with the warning that pursuing a flawed claim could ultimately result in losing even what was already secured.
Counsel for late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, Jethmalani's central argument is straightforward: Priya Kapur and her minor son were already entitled to approximately ₹7,500 crore under an existing trust structure. In that context, he questioned the very need to rely on a disputed Will, calling the move unnecessary and high-risk.
He also corrected what he described as a misrepresentation of the estate's value. Contrary to the ₹30,000 crore figure in circulation, he pegged the estate at roughly ₹12,000 crore-around ₹10,000 crore in trust assets and about ₹2,000 crore linked to the Will-making the aggressive push around the Will disproportionate to its actual scope.
He further pointed out that there is already a prima facie judicial finding casting doubt on the Will, reinforcing his position that the document is under serious cloud.
Jethmalani then outlined the legal consequences if the Will is ultimately found to be forged. Under the trust deed, a conviction for an offence involving moral turpitude-such as forgery-would not only disqualify Priya Kapur from acting as a trustee but could also disentitle her from being a beneficiary altogether. He described this as a "big gamble" with potentially severe fallout.
He further revealed that Priya Kapur has already been removed as a trustee by the permanent trustee, Rani Kapur, adding another layer to the ongoing dispute.
On the trust itself, Jethmalani drew a clear line: his clients are not challenging its existence or validity, even as a separate legal challenge has been mounted by Rani Kapur. Instead, their case is focused on Priya Kapur's conduct, which he said demonstrates a "complete lack of transparency," "arrogance in administration," and a consistent failure to fulfil fiduciary duties toward beneficiaries-particularly the children, who he said have been given "short shrift" when seeking information about the trust.
He indicated that these issues will be formally detailed in upcoming filings, as his side prepares its response in the trust proceedings. He also acknowledged parallel developments at the Supreme Court level, where aspects of the trust dispute are being examined.
All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the Delhi High Court having already flagged suspicious circumstances surrounding the Will and ordered preservation of the estate, effectively preventing any movement of assets while the dispute continues.
Jethmalani's position is not limited to questioning a Will, it expands into a broader challenge on entitlement, conduct and credibility, with the warning that pursuing a flawed claim could ultimately result in losing even what was already secured.
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