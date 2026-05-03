US President To Review Iranian Proposal To End War, Doubts He'll Accept It

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced that he intends to review an Iranian proposal aimed at ending the war, while expressing doubts about the likelihood of accepting it.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said he would soon examine the plan submitted by Iran, but voiced reservations about its viability, noting that Tehran had not yet paid a sufficient price for its actions.

And at a press conference in West Palm Beach, he said he had reviewed the broad outlines of Iran's response to the US proposal and expected to receive the final version later. Regarding military options, Trump did not rule out resuming operations against Iran, saying that such a move could happen, and suggesting that Tehran would need a long time to rebuild its capabilities if the confrontation continued.

He also referred to what he described as a lack of clarity in Iran's leadership structure, noting that the new supreme leader had not appeared since the outbreak of the war.

On the domestic front, Trump called on the Democratic Party not to obstruct US actions toward Iran, describing current blockade measures as relatively moderate. This comes as Trump continues to reject Iranian offers to advance stalled negotiations, maintaining his position of imposing a tight blockade on Iranian ports. At the same time, Iran has responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Fars News Agency reported Saturday that Tehran had submitted a 14-point response to the U.S. proposal to end the war, outlining its framework for ending the conflict and conveying it to the Pakistani side. According to sources cited by Fars, the response to Washington's nine-point proposal included a clear roadmap for ending the war, along with an emphasis on Iran's red lines. It added that the message was delivered through a mediator after passing through the usual decision-making processes within Iran's relevant institutions and obtaining the necessary approvals.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim News Agency reported, citing its sources, that Tehran responded to a US proposal that included a request for a two-month ceasefire, stressing that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that the focus should be on ending the war rather than extending the truce.

Two days ago, Trump said he did not intend to seek approval from the United States Congress to continue any military action against Iran after the expiration of the 60 days allowed under the Constitution for military operations without legislative authorization.