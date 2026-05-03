Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,080 Over Past Day
Russia has also lost: 11,908 (+2) tanks, 24,503 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 41,193 (+76) artillery systems, 1,765 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,357 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 269,813 (+2,224) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,306 (+12) ground-based robotic systems, 4,579 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 93,556 (+282) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,151 (+0) special equipment units.
The data are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian National Guard destroy s Russian Zhitel EW system in Kharkiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on May 2, there had been 116 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
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