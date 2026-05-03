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Israeli Cabinet May Weigh Resuming Gaza Fighting

Israeli Cabinet May Weigh Resuming Gaza Fighting


2026-05-03 02:06:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet as early as Sunday to discuss the resumption of military operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports.

An Israeli official told the news outlet that Hamas is failing to comply with the disarmament terms of the current ceasefire agreement.

The security cabinet will assess whether the current security situation and the status of the ceasefire warrant a return to fighting in order to achieve the government's objectives, according to the report.

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AzerNews

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