Israeli Cabinet May Weigh Resuming Gaza Fighting
An Israeli official told the news outlet that Hamas is failing to comply with the disarmament terms of the current ceasefire agreement.
The security cabinet will assess whether the current security situation and the status of the ceasefire warrant a return to fighting in order to achieve the government's objectives, according to the report.
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