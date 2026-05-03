David Ferrera Launches Personal Pledge To Advance Real-World Stroke Innovation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)David Ferrera, CEO of RC Medical and CEO and Chairman of Sonorous Neuro, has announced a new personal pledge focused on advancing real-world innovation in neurovascular care. The pledge centres on improving how medical devices are developed, tested, and used in stroke treatment, with a strong emphasis on discipline, collaboration, and patient impact.

The initiative comes at a time when stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. In the United States, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. Nearly 795,000 strokes occur each year, and about 1.9 million brain cells are lost every minute during an ischemic stroke without treatment. Despite advances like mechanical thrombectomy, gaps in workflow, access, and efficiency still affect outcomes.

Ferrera's pledge is grounded in lessons from his career.

“In this industry, you don't get credit for ideas,” he said.“You get credit when something is used in a real case and it helps.”

He added,“I saw a case where the device worked, but it slowed the team down. There were extra steps. You could feel the tension in the room.”

His focus remains clear.“If it doesn't fit how doctors actually work, it won't last,” he said.“We don't chase trends. If it doesn't improve a procedure, we don't pursue it.”

Ferrera also emphasised execution.“Clear goals. Clear accountability. That's what keeps teams moving,” he said.

The Pledge: 7 Personal Commitments

Ferrera has outlined seven specific commitments he will follow:

Spend time in procedure rooms regularly to observe real workflow challenges.

Validate every new idea with multiple physicians before development begins.

Reject projects that lack a clearly defined clinical need.

Tie all development work to measurable milestones and timelines.

Involve regulatory and manufacturing expertise from the earliest stages.

Prioritise simplicity in design to reduce steps during procedures.

Document and review failures openly to improve future outcomes.

Why This Matters Now



Stroke is the second leading cause of death globally.

Up to 87% of strokes are ischemic, where time to treatment is critical.

Delays of even minutes can significantly impact long-term disability.

Many device innovations fail before reaching patients due to execution gaps. Hospitals continue to report variability in stroke procedure times and outcomes.

Do It Yourself Toolkit: 10 Actions Anyone Can Take

You do not need to be in healthcare to support this effort. Here are simple actions anyone can take:

Learn the FAST stroke warning signs (Face, Arm, Speech, Time).

Share stroke awareness information with family and friends.

Encourage local hospitals to promote rapid stroke response protocols.

Ask healthcare providers about treatment timelines and options.

Support organisations focused on stroke research and education.

Stay informed about advances in medical care and innovation.

Promote discussions about improving healthcare systems.

Advocate for faster emergency response services in your community.

Engage with educational content from credible medical sources.

Encourage young professionals to explore careers in healthcare innovation.

30-Day Progress Tracker

Use this simple tracker to stay engaged:



Week 1: Learn stroke signs and share with at least 3 people

Week 2: Read and share one article about stroke care or innovation

Week 3: Identify one local healthcare initiative or organisation to support Week 4: Discuss healthcare improvements with your network and share insights

Track your progress by noting one action completed each day.

Call to Action

Ferrera invites healthcare professionals, engineers, investors, and individuals to take the pledge and commit to practical, disciplined innovation in their own way. Share the toolkit, start conversations, and focus on actions that improve real outcomes.

“Big ideas matter,” he said.“But only if they make it all the way to the patient.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About David Ferrera

David Ferrera is a Lake Forest, California–based engineer, entrepreneur, and inventor with nearly 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. He is CEO of RC Medical and CEO and Chairman of Sonorous Neuro. He has co-founded and led multiple neurovascular companies from concept through commercialisation and acquisition. Ferrera holds over 80 U.S. and international patents and is the author of Innovation in Translation. He has also served as Chair of the American Heart Association's Orange County Heart & Stroke Ball.