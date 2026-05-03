Iran Mourns Legendary Wrestler Abdullah Movahed, Hailed As A 'Hero'

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary wrestler Abdullah Movahed, saying his passing reflects a defining trait of Iranian culture--where "not just championship, but heroism" endures.

According to United World Wrestling (UWW), Movahed, one of the greatest names in freestyle wrestling history, passed away in the United States on April 30 after suffering a heart stroke. He was 86.

"The passing of Abdullah Moheyd, the wrestling legend with five world golds and one Olympic gold, recalls a distinctive feature of Iranian civilization and culture; in Iran, what endures is not just championship, but heroism," Baghaei posted on X. "Moheyd will remain fondly in the collective memory of Iranians not only for his medals, but for his patriotic zeal--even when he was abroad. I extend my condolences on his passing to the sports community and the people of Iran."

A Storied Career in Wrestling

A member of the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame, Movahed built a legacy defined by technical brilliance, discipline, and remarkable consistency. Competing in the 68kg and 70kg categories, he dominated global wrestling through the late 1960s, winning five World Championship titles and Olympic gold at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Born in March 1940 in Babolsar in Iran's Mazandaran province, Movahed initially pursued volleyball before turning to wrestling -- a decision that would shape sporting history. Despite early struggles and defeats to established names, his perseverance and natural ability soon set him apart. He emerged in a golden era of Iranian wrestling alongside icons such as Gholamreza Takhti, Mansour Mehdizadeh, Ebrahim Seyfpour, and Emamali Habibi.

Movahed's breakthrough came in 1962, and by 1965 he had begun an extraordinary run of dominance, capturing six consecutive major international titles between 1965 and 1970. His Olympic triumph in 1968 is widely regarded as the pinnacle of his career, underlining his tactical mastery and composure under pressure. He also clinched gold medals at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games, further cementing his stature as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Movahed's bid for another Olympic medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics was cut short due to a shoulder injury, bringing an abrupt end to his competitive journey. He later moved to the United States, where he pursued higher education at George Washington University and built a life beyond the mat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)