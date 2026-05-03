Deeply Saddened By Tragic Loss Of Lives: Rajnath Singh On Delhi Multistorey Fire

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives in the tragic Delhi fire and offered his condolences to those affected.

Nine people, including a toddler, were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar area early on Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued, officials said.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of profound grief. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident."

Upon receiving the information about the fire at around 4 a.m., police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that nine persons have lost their lives. Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.