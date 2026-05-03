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US Naval Blockade Reportedly Costs Iran Billions in Lost Oil Revenue
(MENAFN) The United States says its naval pressure on Iranian oil shipping routes has resulted in billions of dollars in lost revenue for Tehran, according to a Pentagon official cited in US media reports.
As stated by reports, a Defense Department assessment indicated that Iran has lost an estimated $4.8 billion due to disruptions affecting its oil exports. The measures are linked to a US naval operation introduced on April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a Pentagon statement attributed to acting press secretary Joel Valdez, the operation is part of broader pressure directed by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations with Iran.
“The United States’ blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is operating with full force and delivering the decisive impact we intended. We are inflicting a devastating blow to the Iranian regime’s ability to fund terrorism and regional destabilization. Our Armed Forces in the region will continue to maintain this unrelenting pressure,” he said.
US Central Command said American forces have redirected 45 commercial vessels since the start of the operation. Meanwhile, Iran has also restricted movement through the strategic waterway, while US forces have intercepted maritime traffic in the nearby Gulf of Oman.
Trump has also informed Congress that the ceasefire arrangement with Iran affects the timeline under the War Powers Act following the conflict’s start on Feb. 28. He was briefed by senior military officials on Thursday regarding possible options.
“There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?” Trump told reporters on Friday, adding that he favors a negotiated solution.
As stated by reports, a Defense Department assessment indicated that Iran has lost an estimated $4.8 billion due to disruptions affecting its oil exports. The measures are linked to a US naval operation introduced on April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a Pentagon statement attributed to acting press secretary Joel Valdez, the operation is part of broader pressure directed by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations with Iran.
“The United States’ blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is operating with full force and delivering the decisive impact we intended. We are inflicting a devastating blow to the Iranian regime’s ability to fund terrorism and regional destabilization. Our Armed Forces in the region will continue to maintain this unrelenting pressure,” he said.
US Central Command said American forces have redirected 45 commercial vessels since the start of the operation. Meanwhile, Iran has also restricted movement through the strategic waterway, while US forces have intercepted maritime traffic in the nearby Gulf of Oman.
Trump has also informed Congress that the ceasefire arrangement with Iran affects the timeline under the War Powers Act following the conflict’s start on Feb. 28. He was briefed by senior military officials on Thursday regarding possible options.
“There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?” Trump told reporters on Friday, adding that he favors a negotiated solution.
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