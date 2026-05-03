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Majority of Germans Say Government Lacks Clear Strategy on Iran War
(MENAFN) A new survey indicates that a large majority of Germans believe their government does not have a defined strategy regarding the ongoing war involving Iran, according to a poll published by a German foreign policy magazine.
As stated by reports, 68% of respondents said “no” when asked whether the government has a clear approach, while 28% said it does.
The findings show variation across political affiliations. Among supporters of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, 54% believe the government has a clear position.
However, views differ more strongly among other groups.
According to the survey, 43% of Social Democratic Party supporters believe the government lacks clarity, a sentiment even more widespread among opposition voters. Among supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), 86% said they see no clear direction, while 78% of Left Party supporters and 69% of Green Party supporters share the same view.
Regional differences were also notable. In eastern Germany, only 17% of respondents said they believe the government has a clear strategy, while 82% disagreed.
Age breakdowns show similar patterns, with younger respondents expressing the strongest skepticism: 76% of those aged 18 to 29 said the government lacks a clear course, compared with 20% who believe otherwise.
As stated by reports, 68% of respondents said “no” when asked whether the government has a clear approach, while 28% said it does.
The findings show variation across political affiliations. Among supporters of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, 54% believe the government has a clear position.
However, views differ more strongly among other groups.
According to the survey, 43% of Social Democratic Party supporters believe the government lacks clarity, a sentiment even more widespread among opposition voters. Among supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), 86% said they see no clear direction, while 78% of Left Party supporters and 69% of Green Party supporters share the same view.
Regional differences were also notable. In eastern Germany, only 17% of respondents said they believe the government has a clear strategy, while 82% disagreed.
Age breakdowns show similar patterns, with younger respondents expressing the strongest skepticism: 76% of those aged 18 to 29 said the government lacks a clear course, compared with 20% who believe otherwise.
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