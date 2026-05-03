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NATO Seeks Clarity from US Over Planned Troop Withdrawal from Germany
(MENAFN) NATO said on Saturday that it is coordinating with Washington to better understand the United States’ decision to withdraw military forces from Germany.
As stated by reports, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on social media platform X, “We are working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany.”
She added that the adjustment highlights the importance of European allies increasing defense spending and taking on more responsibility for shared security, saying the alliance is “confident in our ability to provide for our deterrence and defence” as Europe strengthens its role within NATO.
According to reports, the US defense leadership has ordered the removal of roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, a move confirmed by a Pentagon spokesperson.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was reviewing its military presence in Germany, amid growing tensions within NATO linked to disagreements over the US-led conflict with Iran.
His remarks followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday that the United States lacked a clear exit strategy and claimed that Americans were being “humiliated” by Iran in ongoing negotiations.
As stated by reports, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on social media platform X, “We are working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany.”
She added that the adjustment highlights the importance of European allies increasing defense spending and taking on more responsibility for shared security, saying the alliance is “confident in our ability to provide for our deterrence and defence” as Europe strengthens its role within NATO.
According to reports, the US defense leadership has ordered the removal of roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, a move confirmed by a Pentagon spokesperson.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was reviewing its military presence in Germany, amid growing tensions within NATO linked to disagreements over the US-led conflict with Iran.
His remarks followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday that the United States lacked a clear exit strategy and claimed that Americans were being “humiliated” by Iran in ongoing negotiations.
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