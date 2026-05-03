'Stranger Things' Star Gabriella Pizzolo Says Natalie Portman Inspired Her To Get Psychology Degree

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gabriella Pizzolo, who is known for her work in the superhit streaming series 'Stranger Things', has shared that Natalie Portman inspired her to pursue a psychology degree.

Gabriella Pizzolo, 23, who played fan-favorite Suzie Bingham on the Netflix sci-fi series, recently attended the Broadway premiere of Beaches in New York City, reports 'People' magazine.

The actress shared that she holds two college degrees. She told 'People',“I have a degree in psychology and music”.

She shared that Natalie Portman, 44, was the reason she chose to major in psychology.“I remember I was looking for what to study, and I saw Natalie Portman studied psychology, and not necessarily anything in the world of drama”, she said.“And I was like, 'That's actually really smart'. It's an alternative to drama and theater, but you still learn a lot about people and how they interact through that”.

As per 'People', Natalie Portman attended Harvard University from 1999 to 2003 while working on several Star Wars films in her off-time.

Gabriella went on to say that she also continued her work as an actress while attending school.“I was filming all the time at night and then going to school during the day. And I think the best part of that is that I didn't do it from home or anything. I was on campus”, she said.

The actress said that campus life helped open her up to people and experiences that she never would have encountered had she just stuck to acting.

She further mentioned,“I kind of got to get to know new people that I would've never known, and they kind of got to share all of that stuff with me while I was going out and doing those things”.

“I feel like it's a very Suzie track to go to school, and be in school while everyone else is out saving the world, doing their things, demogorgons, all that”, she added.