Bengal Polls: Trinamool, BJP Workers Clash Outside Biddhannagar Counting Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) A minor clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters outside a counting centre in Biddhannagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said the police on Sunday.

According to police, tension erupted in front of the strongroom on Saturday night due to a quarrel between the workers and supporters of the two parties. Slogans and counter-slogans were raised. After some time, the situation escalated into a clash.

A large number of central forces reached the spot to bring the situation under control. The police also rushed in to disperse the supporters. Later, the Trinamool and BJP workers were separated, and barricades were set up between them.

The BJP alleged that Trinamool workers had put up party flags at the camp they had set up outside the counting centre, and it was at this point that the quarrel started. On the other hand, the Trinamool raised its voice against the BJP and claimed that the central forces had lathi-charged them. However, the situation did not escalate further with both the central forces and Bidhannagar Police stepping in.

Security has been increased in and around the strong room, while strict measures are in place outside all other counting centres.

The administration has already banned fireworks and victory processions outside counting centres on the day of counting.

Counting of votes for 293 Assembly constituencies, which went to poll in two-phase Assembly elections, will be held on Monday across 77 counting centres in West Bengal.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced repolling in all booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district after finding severe electoral offences during the second phase voting on April 29. As a result, votes will be counted in 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, except in Falta.

The Election Commission has taken several steps to tighten security in and around counting centres.

On Saturday, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her party's counting agents to immediately demand a recounting in a booth where the BJP will be ahead by 500 to 700 votes. Banerjee also asked the counting agents to spend Sunday night in a lodge or hotel so that they can reach the counting centres as early as possible on Monday. Banerjee issued instructions to her counting agents in all Assembly constituencies during a virtual meeting.