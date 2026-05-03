Karnataka Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Expected For 3 Days, Multiple Districts Under Weather Warning

Karnataka will see rain for the next three days, with heavy showers in some districts. Bengaluru may get thunderstorms and strong winds, while farmers face crop losses due to recent rains and winds.

The weather department has forecast rains across the state for the next three days. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared this update on its X account, predicting thunderstorms in the South Interior region.

From May 3 to May 5, light showers are expected in South Interior districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Bengaluru South, Mandya, and Mysuru. The forecast also warns of heavy rain in some of these areas on May 4 and May 5.

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In North Interior Karnataka, districts like Yadgir, Bidar, and Kalaburagi might see moderate rain with winds. However, temperatures could rise in other parts of the region. The coastal belt, including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, is likely to get light rain.The Met department has issued a forecast for Bengaluru until May 4, predicting rain with thunderstorms and strong winds. The city will remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate showers. Watch out for gusty winds of 30-40 km/h and even possible hailstorms.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects many parts of India to experience higher-than-usual rainfall and temperatures this May. The IMD also predicts that the monsoon will likely arrive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 14 and 16.IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra explained that regions like the Himalayan foothills, east coast states, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will see above-normal temperatures. In contrast, Northeast India, many parts of Central India, and adjoining southern areas will have below-normal temperatures. Rainfall will be slightly higher than normal everywhere except in East, Northeast, and East Central India.

In Gundlupet taluk, four days of strong winds and heavy rain have flattened thousands of banana plants. Farmers in villages like Berambadi, Hundipura, Chowdahalli, Hangala, Majaka, and Bommalapura have suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees, just as their crops were ready for harvest.

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