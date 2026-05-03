Iran Submits 14-Point Response To U.S. Proposal To End War CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CNN, citing the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The report notes that Tehran's proposal was submitted via Pakistan and calls for“ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

The United States had proposed a two-month ceasefire, but Iran insists that“the issues should be resolved within 30 day” and that negotiations should focus on the“termination of the war” rather than extending a ceasefire.

Iran's response also addresses guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region surrounding Iran.

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In addition, the document includes the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and calls for the introduction of a“new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that Iran's proposal was“aimed at the permanent end” of the war.

“Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach,” he said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon review the plan submitted by Iran, but that he“can't imagine that it would be acceptable.”

Photo: AA