Ukrainian National Guard Destroys Russian Zhitel EW System In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the unit reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

The servicemen noted that destroying high-value enemy equipment deep behind the lines is one of the Lasar's Group's key tasks.

“Our crews regularly turn enemy air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems into scrap. In the second half of April, the Lazars burned a rare target from this list – the R-330Zh Zhitel automated jamming station,” the National Guard said.

The operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region by the unit's forces. Analysts from the Lasar's Group identified a probable area where the EW system could be located, after which reconnaissance was conducted using fixed-wing drones.

Ukrainian paratroopers thwart Russian attempt to reach frontline positions via gas pipeline

Strike drone crews then moved in, flying to the coordinates provided by aerial reconnaissance and successfully destroying two targets: the R-330Zh Zhitel system and a command-and-staff vehicle.

Russian forces use powerful electronic warfare systems to disrupt Ukrainian drones. However, thanks to the work of the Lazars, their capabilities are steadily diminishing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck four Russian aircraft – including Su-57 and Su-34 jets – at the Shagol airbase in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Photo: illustrative (Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikipedia)