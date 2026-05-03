Russian Drones Hit Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region, Partial Outages Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the regional military administration Vitalii Kim.

“Yesterday and overnight, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. Energy infrastructure was once again targeted. Some settlements have experienced partial power outages; restoration work is ongoing,” he said.

Kim added that the attack caused a fire in the Chornomorsk community, damaging a private house and outbuildings. In the city of Mykolaiv, a non-residential building and a trolleybus were damaged. No casualties were reported.

In the Mykolaiv district, he said, Russian forces also carried out nine FPV drone attacks on the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities the previous day. As a result, a private house in the village of Dmytrivka was damaged.

Casualties reported as Russia launches missile strike onregion

Earlier, it was reported that in Mykolaiv enemy strikes had damaged energy infrastructure, including facilities powering the city's electric transport.