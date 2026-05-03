Casualties Reported As Russia Launches Missile Strike On Sumy Region
“Konotop district. The enemy launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the Krolevets community. Six people are known to have been injured. Three of the wounded have been hospitalized, two of them in serious condition,” the statement said.
It is also noted that Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Putyvl community. Preliminary reports indicate that a child was injured.Read also: Kyiv under drone attack as air defense systems engage target
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a supermarket in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. According to preliminary information, four people were injured.
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