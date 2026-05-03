Embassy Of Ukraine In U.S. Opens Doors To Visitors As Part Of Passport DC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, around 1,500 people attended the event.

Visitors were introduced to Ukrainian culture, traditions, and modern innovations, including drone technologies, and were also briefed on the current situation in Ukraine.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the so-called Washington Room in the embassy building, which is linked to the history of the U.S. capital's formation. It was here in 1791 that a meeting involving the first U.S. President, George Washington, took place, during which an agreement was reached to establish the federal District of Columbia.

As part of the event, a public discussion was held featuring Javier García, head of World Central Kitchen, and the organization's Ukraine coordinator Yuliia Stefaniuk, who shared their experience in humanitarian work.

Guests were presented with the Motanka art installation by artist Olia Rondiak, inspired by traditional Ukrainian protective charms. The program also included musical and dance performances, workshops, and a fair of authentic handmade goods.

This year's participation marked the embassy's first open public event since 2022, following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Every single day, people are dying in Ukraine, are being killed by Russia. But that does not mean that Ukrainians do not keep on living, enjoying their life, and making their country better and more prosperous,” said Deputy Ambassador Denys Senik.

According to him, the goal of the embassy's participation – held in the year marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence – was to showcase the richness of Ukrainian culture and the country's potential.

“I want our guests to feel how much Ukraine can give to this world and how rich our culture is,” Senik added.

Exhibitions about Crimea and war in Ukraine open in Warsaw

The Passport DC Around the World Embassy Tour traditionally brings together dozens of foreign diplomatic missions in the U.S. capital and aims to promote cultural exchange and public diplomacy.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian Bookshelf initiative was launched in Brazil.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the United States