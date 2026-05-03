Kolkata Latest Weather Update: IMD Predicts Gusty Winds, Showers Across City

Kolkata may witness thunderstorms, lightning and light rain on May 3 as Bay of Bengal winds impact weather conditions. The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and gusty winds, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures across the city.

Kolkata witnessed humid conditions with cloudy skies on May 3 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall across the city. The weather department said moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger rain activity in several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata.

According to IMD forecasts, Kolkata may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. The changing weather pattern is expected to bring temporary relief from rising temperatures that had pushed the mercury close to 40 degrees Celsius in nearby districts earlier this week.

Weather experts said a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are responsible for the unstable atmospheric conditions over West Bengal. Several districts have already recorded heavy rainfall over the past few days, while thunderstorm activity is likely to continue across south Bengal till May 7.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid outdoor movement during lightning activity. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal coast due to squally weather conditions. Temperatures in Kolkata are expected to remain around 30-32 degrees Celsius over the next few days.