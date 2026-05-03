Delhi: Fire In Vivek Vihar Building Claims 3-4 Lives Search On

A fire broke out early Sunday morning in a four-storey building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara, leaving at least 3-4 people dead, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Shahdara District, Rajendra Prasad Meena, said fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving a call around 4 am and brought the blaze under control. He added that search operations are still underway to find any remaining victims.

Official Response

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "Fire broke out in a house in a four-story building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing. We're still searching. We'll let you know once the search is complete."

"Early in the morning, we got a call about a fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 3-4 bodies have been recovered from here. We're still searching. We got the call at around 4 AM," Meena further said.

Eyewitness Accounts

A resident, Rohit, said that around 12-15 people were rescued while 4-5 are still missing. "A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am... Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am... Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," he said.

Another resident, Charanjit Singh, said that 2 families are still under the building, and around 20 people were rescued through the window. "More than 10 vehicles (fire tenders) arrived. The fire brigade rescued around 20 people through the balcony... but I think some people from the backside flats were still able to come outside... I think 1 or 2 families are still under the building," Singh told ANI.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

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