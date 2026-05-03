Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Skip Met Gala 2026? Report Reveals Reason Behind It

Fans waiting for Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Met Gala 2026 may be disappointed, as reports claim she will skip the event due to work commitments. However, the actress is set to receive a major honour at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her bold and unforgettable Met Gala appearances, may reportedly miss this year's fashion extravaganza. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see her interpretation of the 2026 theme,“Fashion is Art.” However, reports suggest the actress will not attend the prestigious event due to prior professional commitments already locked into her busy international schedule.

While she may skip the Met Gala, Priyanka is still set for a major global moment this month. Reports state that she will travel to Los Angeles to receive the Global Vanguard honour at the Gold House Gold Gala on May 9, 2026. The recognition celebrates her 25-year career, global cultural influence and contribution towards stronger South Asian representation in international entertainment industries.

Despite Priyanka's absence, several Indian celebrities are expected to bring glamour to the Met Gala red carpet this year. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are reportedly set to attend. Meanwhile, pregnant actress Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to make a stylish appearance alongside Ranveer Singh while balancing work commitments for King in Cape Town.