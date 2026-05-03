Bengaluru Air Show Row: Forest Department Stakes Claim Over Aero India Land, Future Uncertain

A dispute has emerged over the Aero India venue in Bengaluru, as the Forest Department claims the land used by the Air Force. This raises uncertainty about the future of the biennial air show.

The Indian Air Force and the Central Government hold the Aero India show every two years. This top-class event takes place at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station. But now, there's a big doubt if the show will even happen here anymore.

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has stated that the land used for the air show belongs to the Forest Department. He announced that the department is now planning to take back this land from the airbase.

A serious fight has broken out over the venue of the country's top air show. Minister Eshwar Khandre pointed out that land records show 159 acres in Gantiganahalli village belong to the Forest Department. He firmly said, "Forest land will always remain forest land."

Minister Eshwar Khandre has declared that the department will take back its land. "We have a responsibility to protect and grow our forest wealth. We won't let even one inch of forest land go to waste," he said, expressing full confidence in reclaiming the area.

The Aero India show happens once every two years, showcasing amazing aircraft from India and around the world. The event also brings in a lot of investment. But now, the Forest Department has decided to take over the very land the Air Force uses for this grand show.