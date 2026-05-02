Crypto Update: Pepeto Announces Exchange Update While XRP Price Prediction $10,000 Target Faces A Reality Check

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Crypto updates around Pepeto keeps building as the exchange tools near launch, and the signals around this presale match the patterns that appeared before Dogecoin turned regular wallets into millionaires. Presale stages fill within hours, the community outgrows projects that spend ten times more on marketing, and the wallet profiles buying in mirror the addresses that quietly built DOGE positions before the 2021 breakout.

What makes Pepeto a must watch, is the timing. The project is set to launch right into a Bull Run, and one of the Large caps set to lead it is XRP. Today's article breaks the XRP price prediction of $10,000, and the project leading the upcoming launches of 2026: Pepeto.

Pepeto Exchange Tools Nears Launch While Markets While Markets Wait For XRP Price Prediction To Reach $10,000

Pepeto's exchange tools reached final readiness during the same week XRP hit a turning point, with the XRP price at $1.39 after spot ETFs pulled in $82.42 million in April, their strongest month since December 2025 per Cointelegraph. Goldman Sachs holds $153.8 million across four spot ETFs and GraniteShares launches 3x leveraged XRP ETFs May 7.

The CLARITY Act faces a hard deadline before the May 21 Senate recess, and a pass would classify XRP as a digital commodity right as Kevin Warsh steps in as Fed Chair on May 15 after calling for lower rates. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 while Cryptopolitan projects $2.48 by December, but the XRP price at $1.39 heading to $2.80 is a 2x from an $80 billion cap that already prices in most of what shipped.

The wallets that built real wealth in every cycle found the right entry before the larger move confirmed their bet, and the coverage keeps drawing the Pepeto comparison to early Dogecoin as the presale to follow for 2026.

Pepeto Exchange Draws Dogecoin-Level Growth While XRP Price Stays Range-Bound

With XRP heading toward $2.80 over the coming months, the Pepeto setup is worth a closer look, because capital flows into this presale the same way it flowed into Dogecoin before a 10,000% run. DOGE sat below a penny while a small group built positions in silence, and once the market turned those entries became history, the kind of history that is taking shape inside Pepeto right now.

But here is what matters most: Dogecoin reached $85 billion without a single product, no exchange, no bridge, no staking, just a community that believed early and held while everyone else laughed. The people who bought DOGE at half a penny became millionaires, and the ones who waited for proof watched from the outside while the window closed. Pepeto is running that same path right now with the same community energy, the same daily growth, and the same wallet patterns, except this time a live exchange, a working bridge, and a Binance listing expected in few days ahead.

Schwartz made the math clear when he said that if $10,000 XRP were even 1% possible the XRP price would already sit at $20, because large caps do not create millionaires from small entries the way Dogecoin did. Glauber Contessoto put his savings into DOGE at $0.045 when the world called it a joke, and two months later held over $2 million per CNBC. He was not early because he was smart, he was early because he recognized the energy before the crowd arrived, and that same energy is building inside Pepeto right now at a presale price that will not exist once the listing opens.

Conclusion

The outlook for XRP points to $2.80 as ETF inflows hit their 2026 high and the CLARITY Act markup approaches. That is a solid hold, but the returns that turned regular people into millionaires never came from large caps. They came from finding the next Dogecoin before the listing hit and the price jumped beyond reach. Crypto news confirms that setup is forming around Pepeto now.

Contessoto did not have insider information or a trading desk, he saw the community building and moved before the world caught up. That is what is happening inside Pepeto's presale, where the raised total crossed $9.78 million, daily entries keep climbing, and 176% APY locks holders in while the Binance listing closes the gap. Once this presale ends, the entry at $0.0000001868 is gone for good.

Crypto news history is clear: the people who recognized early winning opportunities, and acted fast, changed their lives, and the ones who waited missed it because of a few moments of hesitation. Pepeto is giving the market that same window, and it will not stay open much longer.