Heavy Rain Likely For Three Days In TN As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees In Several Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days, even as the state continues to experience intense summer heat, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in several districts.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, at least 12 locations across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry recorded maximum temperatures above 37.8 degrees Celsius, indicating a steady rise in heat levels with the progression of summer.

Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the state at 42.2 degrees Celsius. Tiruchirappalli, Chennai (Meenambakkam), and Madurai airport registered around 40 degrees, while Madurai city, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri recorded approximately 39.4 degrees.

Districts including Erode, Karur, Paramathi, and Tiruttani saw temperatures near 38.9 degrees Celsius, while Nagapattinam recorded about 38.3 degrees.

Palayamkottai and Puducherry reported temperatures touching 37.8 degrees. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees on Sunday.

The weather department has warned that high humidity levels could lead to increased discomfort, making conditions feel significantly hotter. Meteorologists noted that the combination of rising temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere is likely to trigger localised thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the next three days.

While the expected rainfall may bring temporary relief from the heat, it could also be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning in isolated areas.

The IMD has advised residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly during peak afternoon hours. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with existing health conditions, have been urged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Officials said the transition phase between peak summer and pre-monsoon activity often results in unstable weather patterns across Tamil Nadu.

With soaring daytime temperatures and the likelihood of sudden rain spells, residents can expect fluctuating weather conditions in the coming days, highlighting the need for caution and preparedness.