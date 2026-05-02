Paramvir Singh Cheema Reveals His Biggest Struggle After Coming To Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema revealed what, according to him, was his biggest struggle after coming to Mumbai.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Paramvir revealed that he believes the real challenge for any aspiring actor who comes to Mumbai is to prove their talent and then to sustain in the industry.

He was asked, "What do you think is the biggest struggle after coming to Mumbai - to prove your talent or basic survival?"

Responding to the question, Paramvir told IANS, "To prove your talent, obviously. The rest is all a part of it."

"I also feel that once you have proved your talent, getting its return is also extremely difficult, as that sometimes takes a lot of time. At times, people who have already proved their talent still have to wait for work", added the 'Border 2' actor.

In the end, he concluded saying, "So to prove your talent and keep your place intact is the biggest struggle".

Talking about his work commitments, Paramvir is seen in "Sapne vs Everyone Season 2", which premiered on May 1, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the web series has been written and directed by Ambrish Verma.

The show follows the journey of two men chasing their dreams in different worlds. Prashant (Played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) is trying his best to make his way into Mumbai's ruthless film industry, whereas Jimmy (Played by Ambrish Verma) is struggling in the cut-throat world of real estate and politics.

The recently released trailer shows Prashant leaving for Mumbai to pursue his dreams. On the other hand, Jimmy, who has successfully set up his own real estate firm, faces resistance.

Dropping the preview on social media, the makers wrote, "chasing dreams is easy, but surviving them isn't...#SapneVsEveryoneOnPrime, New Season, May 1 (sic)."