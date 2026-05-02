Qatar Airways Set To Resume Flights To Iraq

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways announced the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on May 10, 2026, as the airline continues to reinstate its network across the Middle East.

In a statement Saturday, Qatar Airways also announced that it will reintroduce freighter services to Baghdad from May 7, 2026, further supporting cargo flows.

These resumptions follow the airline's recent announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), and to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM) and Kozhikode (CCJ), providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond.

Qatar Airways is advancing the phased restoration of its global network, with its flight schedule expanding from June 16, 2026 to more than 150 destinations across six continents.

Qatar Airways advised passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct and updated. It added that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond its control.

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