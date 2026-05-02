Qatari Publishing Houses Ready For DIBF

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A number of publishing house officials and book industry specialists have confirmed their readiness to participate in the 35th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which opens on May 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

They noted that the event represents a leading cultural platform that reflects the development of the cultural landscape in Qatar and reinforces its presence as a regional knowledge hub.

Similarly, they explained that this year's fair is witnessing intensive preparations, including the launch of hundreds of new publications spanning literature, thought, children's books, and academic works, in addition to organising book signings and events targeting various audience segments.

The participants emphasised the importance of developing organisational and logistical aspects and expanding the scope of interactive events to enhance the experience for both visitors and publishers. Also, they affirmed that the continued success of the fair reflects Qatar's interest in and support for culture as a driver of development and the building of societal awareness.

They noted the growing interest among publishing houses in focusing on high-quality content that blends authenticity and modernity, along with the expansion of children's and young adult publications and the introduction of carefully translated titles, keeping pace with readers' aspirations and reflecting the development of the publishing industry both locally and regionally.

The exhibition has transformed into a comprehensive cultural experience combining knowledge with direct interaction, thanks to the diverse range of accompanying events, including seminars, workshops, and activities geared towards children and families, they pointed out.

Amira al-Muhannadi, director of Katara Publishing House, said that participating in the Doha International Book Fair represents a significant cultural milestone, reflecting Qatar's position as a regional knowledge hub.

She noted that the exhibition contributes to supporting the publishing industry and promoting local books, in addition to its role in enriching the cultural landscape and strengthening communication between writers and readers.

She explained that the publishing house is keen to prepare early for participation by releasing new publications and organising book signings for authors. She noted that Katara has published approximately 18 books in the past four months, covering a diverse range of topics including politics, law, heritage, history, science, management, biographies, memoirs, and other literary and intellectual works.

Al-Muhannadi pointed out that among the most prominent of these publications are books documenting Qatari figures and experiences, works on local heritage, and books on thought, politics, and literature. She noted that Katara continues to publish the winning novels of the Katara Prize for Arabic Fiction, as well as series specialising in novel criticism, and periodicals published in both Arabic and English.

Regarding the importance of this year's exhibition, she explained that the diversity of participating publishing houses, which usually exceeds 500 from more than 40 countries, provides a wealth of knowledge and contributes to the exchange of expertise among publishers.

Al-Muhannadi emphasised that the exhibition is a comprehensive cultural space that includes seminars, workshops, lectures, artistic performances, and events for children. She said,“The exhibition's audience eagerly anticipates this diversity of publications and events annually, especially the cultural seminars and book signings, which facilitate direct interaction between authors and readers and enhance the exhibition's appeal.”

Regarding organisational aspects, al-Muhannadi noted that the exhibition enjoys comprehensive supervision and organisation by the Ministry of Culture, which is committed to supporting publishing houses and providing a suitable environment for exhibitors and visitors. She emphasised that this support contributes to the event's success and boosts attendance.

DIBF DECC cultural platform