QNL Announces Calendar Of Events For May

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the academic year enters its final stretch, the Qatar National Library (QNL) has invited students, parents, and lifelong learners to a month of shared experiences designed to inform and inspire. Taking centre stage is the Murshidi programme, an academic and career mentoring initiative connecting students with leading professionals from Education City and across Qatar.

Running every Saturday in May, the programme offers personalised guidance on university applications and career paths.

The series features a special session on May 9, "My Next Step", where Dr Shaker Lashuel and Jacqueline L Nottingham will lead an interactive Q&A to help students and their parents navigate the transition to higher education.

Prioritising mental wellness, the QNL will host "Mind Matters: Practical Tools for Stress Management and Emotional Wellbeing" on May 7.

Part of the“My Health, My Choice” series, this session provides evidence-informed strategies to help participants build resilience and cultivate balance in everyday life. The cultural highlight of the month arrives on May 14 as the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra returns for "Art of Women".

This captivating evening shines a light on women composers from the Baroque era through the 20th century, weaving together rarely performed works in the QNL's unique setting.

The conversation shifts to the digital frontier on May 17 as the Science Book Forum explores "AI in Education". Experts from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) will discuss how intelligent tutoring systems and personalised learning tools are fundamentally reshaping the modern classroom.

Concluding the month's offerings, the "Ready for School" initiative on May 18, 19, and 21 targets parents and educators of children aged 3-6. These workshops provide practical tools to strengthen a child's cognitive and emotional independence ahead of their first school experience.

QNL Murshidi programme Education City