Egypt Expands Mental Health Services Nationwide Through New Initiative

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health has launched new clinics under the presidential“Your Health is Happiness” initiative to expand mental health services and further integrate psychological care into the public healthcare system.

Speaking at the launch event, held in partnership with Viatris Egypt, Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said mental health has become a core pillar of Egypt's public health strategy.

He stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive concept of health that encompasses psychological, social, and physical well-being. Abdel Ghaffar noted that one of the key challenges remains overcoming the social stigma surrounding mental health and addressing misconceptions about psychological disorders.

He added that Egypt is expanding support services through dedicated hotlines and early detection programmes across schools, universities, and workplaces. Seeking mental health support, he said, should be viewed as a responsible and positive step rather than a source of stigma.

The General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation stated that Egypt has developed specialised national standards for mental health services, alongside intensive training programmes for healthcare workers, as part of efforts to integrate these services into the universal health insurance system.

Ayman Abbas, Head of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said the new clinics will offer early autism screening, as well as assessments for depression and anxiety, addiction prevention programmes, and psychological support for couples, women, and the elderly.

The services will also integrate mental health support into the treatment of chronic diseases and cancer.

The ministry noted that the initiative has already expanded mental health outreach through millions of screenings, workforce training, and the integration of psychological services into primary healthcare units for the first time. Further nationwide expansion is planned across all governorates.

Viatris Egypt said it will support the initiative by enhancing treatment options and improving access to services.

The programme forms part of Egypt's broader efforts to modernise mental healthcare and improve overall quality of life.