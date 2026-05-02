QPC Calls For Strengthening National Press Role

MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3, the Qatar Press Centre (QPC) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending press freedom and safeguarding the rights of journalists to perform their professional duties with complete independence and responsibility, recognising it as a fundamental pillar in building societies and upholding the principles of justice, transparency, and the rule of law.

The centre notes the escalation of security threats witnessed in the region recently, accompanied by intensive disinformation campaigns. This necessitates strengthening the role of national press in confronting waves of fake news and malicious rumours aimed at undermining trust, terrorising populations, and sowing anxiety within communities.

The centre reiterates its call to the international community, human rights and press organisations, and UN bodies to fulfill their responsibilities in providing comprehensive protection for journalists, particularly in conflict and crisis zones, where they face grave dangers in their pursuit of truth, amidst an alarming escalation of violations fueled by a culture of impunity and a lack of accountability.

On this occasion, the world pays tribute to the sacrifices of journalists who have paid with their lives for carrying out their professional duty, as a result of Israeli attacks in Palestine and Lebanon, and armed conflicts in Sudan. According to credible international reports, 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide last year, the highest toll recorded in decades. The vast majority of these crimes occurred in the context of armed conflicts, with a dangerous increase in the direct targeting of journalists, including by drones.

In this context, the centre dedicates a special section to commemorating the martyrs of journalism in the Gaza Strip, who embodied the highest ideals of professional courage and dedication. They continued to perform their duties under bombardment and in extremely harsh humanitarian conditions, conveying the suffering of civilians to the world with honesty and responsibility.

Since the outbreak of the genocidal war, the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has reached 262, including 38 women, a stark indicator of the systematic targeting of media professionals while performing their duties. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities are holding approximately 22 journalists in their prisons, in flagrant violation of international laws and conventions that guarantee freedom of the press and ensure the protection of journalists, especially given the existence of a law that allows the occupation forces to execute prisoners.

The centre emphasises that the continued absence of accountability is a primary reason for the escalation of these violations. The perpetrators of the assassinations and deliberate killings of journalists have not been brought to justice, sending dangerous messages that undermine freedom of expression and threaten the future of journalism globally.

The centre draws attention to the escalating challenges facing journalism internationally, including attacks, arrests, and security and judicial prosecutions under vaguely worded legal provisions that are hostile to freedom of opinion and expression. It also highlights the severe economic crises plaguing media institutions, particularly print newspapers, which have forced many to take drastic measures, such as salary cuts, layoffs of large numbers of journalists and technical staff, and even the closure of some newspapers and news platforms.

This comes in parallel with the rapid transformations brought about by artificial intelligence and the content creation economy, placing the media industry at a crossroads that demands a high degree of adaptation and innovation without compromising the principles of professionalism and credibility. In this context, the centre emphasises the importance of strengthening field journalism and supporting authentic, professional content by both government institutions and the private sector, as this is the true guarantor of media credibility in the face of the deluge of automated content.

The centre calls on fellow journalists to strictly adhere to professional ethics, uphold the values of integrity, accuracy, and objectivity, and prioritise the public interest above all else. This will safeguard the press's position as a responsible source of information and a trustworthy voice reflecting the concerns and aspirations of society, contributing to reform and raising awareness. The QPC also reiterates that protecting journalists is not an option, but an international obligation and a collective responsibility that requires concerted efforts to ensure a safe and free media environment. This environment must enable journalists to perform their duties without intimidation or threats and protect their right to report the whole truth.

World Press Freedom Day Qatar Press Centre press freedom