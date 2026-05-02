Tourism Boom To Power 458,000 Jobs By 2035

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's tourism sector is on track to support more than 458,000 jobs over the next decade, according to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projections - a sharp climb from the 350,000 roles it sustained last year, and a sign that the post-World Cup momentum is firmly reshaping the country's labour market.

The boom is rippling well beyond hotel lobbies and stadium gates. Taxi drivers, souq vendors, caterers, retail staff, engineers and event crews are all riding a wave of visitors drawn to Qatar's culture, heritage, eco-trails, exhibitions and marquee sporting calendar - a pipeline the country has turned into a globally recognised brand for staging world-class events.

The influx of tourists in the years before and after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has helped sustain many businesses and encouraged them to expand, as more people from around the world began to view Qatar as a fresh destination with strong potential for memorable experiences. The country has established itself as a highly efficient host of major events, setting new benchmarks for the industry and making it challenging for others to match such standards.

"During these major events, I have more than excellent business. I work until late at night and enjoy it, as I have many orders and some customers are willing to give generous tips," said Nasser, a taxi driver who uses smart transport applications. Before the World Cup, he worked in construction but switched to driving as building work tapered off.

He added that he used to make almost QR500 a day during some of these events, even though it meant longer hours. However, with the hot summer months and a dip in tourist numbers, business has become less profitable.

Haseeb, a gifts and accessories salesman at the souqs near the Doha Corniche, echoed the sentiment. When tourist numbers rise in Doha, his sales climb sharply, with many visitors paying willingly without bargaining because they enjoy the atmosphere of Qatar's marketplaces. More tourists, he said, mean more business and a cushion against the slower days.

The expansion in hotels and tourist facilities has also created thousands of jobs over the years, with contracting companies hiring engineers, skilled and unskilled workers and administrative staff in large numbers.

"I used to be very busy, constantly receiving lucrative offers with excellent packages, as the construction industry was racing against time to deliver these facilities and hotels. My company maintained thousands of jobs, but now we have only a few - which is normal, as the projects have been completed," said Eng Ahmed, an architect.

He noted that many former colleagues have moved into the services sector to keep pace with daily expenses as construction demand has eased.

Most visitors arrive by air - an estimated 56% - with 37% coming by land and around 7% by sea. Beyond international tourism, Qatar has emerged as a highly attractive destination for GCC citizens and residents, many of whom return regularly for short breaks. GCC visitors in particular have praised the country's balance between ultramodern infrastructure and traditional heritage, alongside its festivals and entertainment offerings, which are organised to the highest global standards.

Despite regional uncertainties, the outlook for Qatar's tourism industry remains bright, underpinned by the country's high global ranking for security and stability and its reputation as a magnet for international events. The sector's contribution to the Qatari economy is expected to exceed QR166bn by 2035, with an annual target of six to seven million visitors.

"The country is beautiful, warm and sunny, and very safe and hospitable. You can enjoy a unique atmosphere and lovely nature in the winter months. It is also very easy to get around and take in multiple activities and sites in a short time," said Hannah, a German tourist who visited Qatar during the winter season.

WTTC labour market Taxi drivers culture