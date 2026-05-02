PM Underpins Qatar's Support For Mediation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call from Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed the prime minister on the ongoing negotiations, the latest developments and the current diplomatic activity surrounding them.

The prime minister affirmed Qatar's full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to respond positively to these efforts in a way that helps create suitable conditions for progress in the negotiations and reduces the risk of renewed escalation.

The PM also emphasised that freedom of navigation is a well-established and non-negotiable principle, and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a bargaining chip would only exacerbate the crisis and jeopardise the vital interests of the region's countries. He noted the potential negative repercussions this could have on global energy and food supplies as well as on the market and supply chains' stability.

In this context, the prime minister stressed the need to adhere to the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and to prioritise the interests of the region and its people to contribute to strengthening regional and international security and stability and to support efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The latest exchange forms part of a sustained pattern of high-level Qatari engagement with the Iranian leadership, dating back to well before the current US-Israel war on Iran. The prime minister has held repeated calls with Araghchi over recent months, while His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani personally reached out to President Masoud Pezeshkian on more than one occasion to urge restraint and keep diplomatic channels open. Doha's quiet shuttle work - co-ordinated in parallel with Washington, Islamabad and key European capitals - has positioned Qatar as a trusted interlocutor between Tehran and the wider international community, even as the regional security environment has deteriorated sharply.

Abbas Araghchi foreign ministers diplomatic channels negotiations