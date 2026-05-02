Shreya Ghoshal Shares How She Infuses Nuances And Details In Her Vocal Expression

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently released the live album of her All Hearts Tour, has spoken about how she picks up nuances when she croons songs in different regional languages of India.

Shreya spoke with IANS while on the move for shows across the globe, and said that for her, learning is an endless process, and how she takes care of the detailing in vocal expression.

When asked if she has ever picked up something from a non-musical person, and then used it in her singing, she said,“I think it constantly happens. I do a lot of regional work. I have been singing in regional languages since the very start. So when I have to do a Tamil song or a Malayalam song, as soon as the whole team, the composer, lyricist, producer or sometimes director, enters the studio, I study their body language, their accent or how they speak each word. So my observation from people helps me to be close to these songs that I do in regional languages”.

She told IANS,“I derive all of it from whoever is there, the creators of that song, and anyone who knows the language or knows the story”.

“So I keep learning. I think it's not just limited to language. For instance, if a song has a lot of folk elements, I remember some references in my mind that if it's Gujarati folk. Then how would Usman Mir sing it, if he had sung this part. So I remember it. In this way. I keep finding references. In my mind or take inspiration. And that helps me”, she added.

Meanwhile, her 'All Hearts Tour' live album has been released under the label of Sony Music India.