Weather Today: Jammu And Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh On IMD's Orange Alert Mercury Hits 44.4°C In Jaisalmer

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after Rajasthan's Jaisalmer reported highest maximum temperature of 44.4°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave alert for 3 May for Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Predicting hailstorm activity over Jammu and Kashmir and thundersquall for Chhattisgarh, the weather office issued orange alert for these regions.

While some regions of South peninsular India brace for hot and humid weather conditions today, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect isolated heavy rainfall till 4 May.

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IMD in its latest weather bulletin forecasted 2-3°C gradual fall in maximum temperatures over Northwest India till 5 May and no significant change thereafter. Western Disturbance is expected to bring downpour in the region in the coming days and hence the change in mercury.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Punjab during 03rd-06th; Haryana, Chandigarh during 03rd-06th; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Rajasthan during 03rd-08th; West Uttar Pradesh during 03rd-06th; East Uttar Pradesh during 04th-07th May,” IMD's press release dated 2 May states.

Weather forecast for East India

IMD warned of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India this week. Furthermore, isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and hailstorm are likely over Western Himalayan region, plains of northwest and adjoining central India until 6 May.

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IMD added,“Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha on 04th & 05th; Jharkhand on 04th; Bihar on 04th & 06th May.”

Suggesting likelihood of isolated hailstorm activity in Jharkhand and Bihar on 4th May, the Meteorological Department said,“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim" till 4 May and in Bihar on 4 May.

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Moving to weather forecast for Central India, IMD predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till 7 May and for Maharashtra's Vidarbha region till 6 May.

Fishermen warning

IMD further advised fishermen against venturing into Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts and over some parts of northwest and northeast Bay of Bengal on 3 and 4 May.

Delhi weather today

Residents of national capital can expect fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C till 5 May amid yellow alert for rains today and tomorrow. IMD predicted,“Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during afternoon to evening.”

The minimum temperature will be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal at most places and is likely to be in the range of 26°C to 28°C. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be -1.6 to -3.0°C below normal and is expected to settle around 36°C to 38°C.