CARICOM Election Observation Mission Preliminary Statement General Elections Antigua Barbuda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

GUYANA / ANTIGUA – In response to an invitation from the government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), through the Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, mounted a six-member CARICOM Election Observer Mission (CEOM) to observe the general elections on 30 April 2026.

Members of the Mission comprised electoral experts from the following six member states: Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The chief of Mission, along with the remaining team members, arrived in Antigua and Barbuda during the period 23 April – 27 April 2026 and will depart on 3 May 2026. The CEOM consulted widely with a cross-section of Antiguan and Barbudan society. Stakeholders we met with included:



Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, Leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP);

Lars Jamale Pringle, Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP);

Kieron Murdoch, Independent Media;

Darren Matthew-Ward, Social Media Political Personality;

Erna-Mae Braithwaite, general manager and Garfield Burford, deputy director of ABS Media;

Everton Jeffers, Commissioner of Police; Angelica O'Donoghue, Social Media Personality.

The team also engaged with the Antigua and Barbuda Elections Commission and the Supervisor of Elections. These meetings were held to provide the CEOM with a general idea of the atmosphere and level of preparedness for the elections.

Deployment of teams

On Election Day, the CEOM was deployed to observe the elections. Members of the team visited 16 of the 17 constituencies. Within the 16 constituencies, the teams visited 182 of the 185 polling stations and engaged with the Returning Officers, Presiding Officers and various other stakeholders.

Opening of the Poll on Election Day

The teams arrived at the polling stations prior to the opening of the poll to observe the process. It was observed that:



There was adequate police presence at the polling locations.

Polling staff were present and the necessary election supplies were delivered on time to ensure the prompt opening of the poll at 6:00 a.m.

Two polling agents from each political party were present.

The various notices and instructions to the electors were posted,

The polling day staff carried out the opening of the poll procedures as required.

Polling stations opened on time and voters were able to cast their vote in a very peaceful and orderly manner. There were voters in line at polling stations on our arrival.

Voting process

At the polling stations the Team visited, the voter's lists were prominently posted for electors to verify their names. Information clerks were available to assist voters who needed to check the list of electors and to direct them to their respective polling booths. The polling staff appeared to be adequately trained, courteous and they aided incapacitated and elderly voters. They informed voters of the voting process generally, in an impartial and uniform manner.

Voter turnout was highest during the morning and shortly before the polls closed, with a noticeable lull in activity throughout the midday period. Throughout the day, the polling staff remained focused as they steadily carried out the required procedures, ensuring that eligible voters were able to cast their vote.

The CEOM observed that the voting procedures were conducted according to the procedures and guidelines outlined by the Electoral Commission.

Close of poll

The teams monitored the close of poll at the same stations where they had witnessed the opening. After arriving ahead of schedule, they observed the 6:00 p.m. closure. There were largely no queues at the close of poll; however, in instances where voters remained in line, they were allowed to vote in accordance with the regulations.

Counting of ballots

The CEOM observed the close of poll procedures, including the sealing of ballot boxes and the transportation of those ballots to the Counting Stations. At the Counting Stations, the Teams witnessed the counting process. The ballot boxes were opened in the presence of the polling agents observers, and others present. The ballots were counted in accordance with established procedures.

Overall impression

The CEOM is of the view that on Election Day, electors were able to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner, and without significant incident. The polling day workers performed their duties professionally and must be commended. The police maintained law and order at the polling stations. They were extremely professional in their interaction with electors and the various stakeholders.

The CEOM congratulates the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission for its administration of the electoral process, the political parties and their agents within the polling stations and their supporters, for the peaceful and orderly way they conducted themselves on Election Day.

The CEOM extends its appreciation to the secretary-general of CARICOM for the invitation to participate in this Mission and for providing support to the CEOM to fulfill its obligations.

The CEOM also thanks all individuals and organisations who made themselves available to meet with us.

Conclusion

This interim statement is meant to provide an initial assessment of the Team's observations. In the coming weeks, a final report will be submitted to the secretary-general of CARICOM, outlining our findings and recommendations.

CARICOM reaffirms its commitment to continuing to support Antigua and Barbuda's democratic journey and the country's pursuit of a peaceful, unified, and prosperous future.

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