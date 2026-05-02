Part Of Sumy Region Left Without Power Due To Shelling
“Dear electricity users! We have a power outage in part of the Sumy region due to attacks by the Russian army,” the statement reads.
As noted, power engineers from Sumyoblenergo JSC are working to restore power distribution.Read also: Drone attack: Fire at industrial facility in Ternopil extinguished
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were wounde, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Sumy region over the past day as a result of shelling.
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