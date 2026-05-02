MP CM To Perform Bhoomi Pujan For Indore-Pithampur Corridor Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform Bhoomi Pujan on Sunday, for the first phase of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor project, at Sector A, Village Nainod, Indore.​

The first phase, with an estimated cost of Rs 326.51 crore, will mark the beginning of infrastructure development works, according to a press note issued earlier.​

The allocation has been raised from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, a move that has strengthened farmers' confidence and encouraged their voluntary participation in the project.​

The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the region's industrial landscape.​

Planned development will take place across a 300-metre zone on both sides of a 75-metre-wide, 20-kilometre-long road, said a press note on Friday.​

The project spans 1,300 hectares of land and is estimated to cost Rs 2,360 crore.​

It promises modern infrastructure and amenities for industrial, commercial, and service sectors, thereby attracting large-scale investment and creating new employment opportunities.​

One of the biggest challenges for the project was acquiring land with the consent of farmers, as land in the area is in high demand due to its proximity to Indore city.​

By prioritising farmers' interests, Yadav has struck a balance between development goals and community welfare. His decision has led to a surge in farmer participation, ensuring smoother progress for the corridor.​

Under the scheme, farmers receive developed land equipped with basic facilities such as roads, electricity, and water supply in exchange for their original land.​

With the increased allocation of 60 per cent, farmers stand to gain greater financial value in the future. They can use this land for residential, commercial, or other economic activities, creating sustainable income sources for themselves and their families.​

This project is expected to strengthen connectivity, foster modern infrastructure, and provide a conducive environment for industrial growth.​

Alongside this, local youth will benefit from new employment opportunities, giving fresh momentum to the region's socio-economic development.​