Prime Minister Gaston Browne Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin Sworn-In

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By OPM, Antigua and Barbuda

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – On May 1, 2026, prime minister Gaston Browne and attorney-general Sir Steadroy Benjamin were officially sworn into office following the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party's decisive victory in the 2026 general elections, which delivered a commanding 15-2 mandate in favour of the ABLP administration, reports the office of the prime minister.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of prime minister Browne's unprecedented fourth term as prime minister and his seventh consecutive electoral victory in the St John's City West constituency. In an address delivered during the ceremony, prime minister Browne thanked the people of Antigua and Barbuda for what he described as their“strong support” and“resounding success” in the recently concluded elections.

“You have spoken with clarity, you have spoken resoundingly, and you have spoken with truth,” the prime minister declared, adding that the election results had decisively rejected what he characterised as misinformation, disinformation, and divisive political rhetoric.

Prime Minister Browne called for a new era of civility and responsibility in national politics, expressing hope that political discourse in Antigua and Barbuda would become more constructive and truthful in the years ahead.

“I'm hoping that our politics will become more civil,” he said.“Politicians on both sides of the aisle must stand on the truth because misinformation and falsities are eroding the fabric of our society and damaging the reputation of our country internationally.”

Reflecting on the overwhelming electoral mandate received by the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, prime minister Browne described the victory as a deeply humbling experience and pledged to serve the nation with even greater commitment and determination.

“It will strengthen my resolve to better serve you,” he stated.“I will continue to work unrelentingly to advance the living standards of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”

The prime minister emphasised that the government's focus during the new term would extend beyond physical infrastructure to include cultural development, education, skills training, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, and national pride. He called on citizens to take greater ownership of the country's development and contribute actively to nation-building.

“The Renaissance requires a high level of performance and achievement,” he said.“Each of us must now ask what we can do for our country.”

Prime Minister Browne reaffirmed his administration's commitment to inclusive governance, stressing that opportunities for advancement would remain open to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, socio-economic status, gender, or background.

“We are an inclusive organisation,” he stated.“Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to nation-building should have the opportunity to do so.”

The prime minister also underscored the sacred nature of the trust placed in his administration by the electorate and promised strict accountability among members of his cabinet.

“That trust will not be betrayed,” he declared.“Every member of my cabinet will be expected to honour the trust of the people, and any abuse of public office will not be tolerated.” He further pledged that public resources would be managed responsibly and utilised exclusively for the advancement and development of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

During his address, prime minister Browne also spoke extensively about empowering citizens through entrepreneurship, education, skills training, sports, creative industries, and investment opportunities. He encouraged nationals to seize emerging economic opportunities being created under the government's development agenda, particularly within tourism, housing, and business sectors.

“As a people, we must be assertive,” he said.“We are creating opportunities primarily for the empowerment of our own people, and I urge every Antiguan and Barbudan to seize them.”

The prime minister further expressed his vision of Antigua and Barbuda becoming“the epicenter of a Caribbean Renaissance” and a regional model for growth, prosperity, innovation, and national development.

In a deeply personal moment during the ceremony, prime minister Browne paid tribute to his wife, minister Maria Browne, praising her dedication both as a mother and public servant. He acknowledged the sacrifices she has made balancing family life while serving in government and managing major national portfolios.

“It takes special skill to balance that type of commitment and responsibility,” he said, describing her as an inspiration to women in public life and encouraging greater female participation in politics.

Prime Minister Browne also thanked the people of St John's City West for once again returning him to parliament and reaffirmed his commitment to serving both his constituency and the nation with humility, dedication, and integrity.

The swearing-in ceremony officially launches the new administration's fourth consecutive term in office, following one of the most dominant electoral performances in Antigua and Barbuda's modern political history.

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