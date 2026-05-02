Tourism In Latin America And The Caribbean: Five Concrete Actions To Turn Potential Into Results

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Tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for 6 percent of the global industry total but generates 20 percent less revenue per visitor than the global average, highlighting clear room for improvement.

The potential could translate into tangible benefits for local economies by prioritising action in five areas: regional coordination, sustainability, connectivity, human capital, and investment environment. Private-sector representatives at the ABD identified the main barriers the sector is facing and developed recommendations that focus on coordinated action.

By Mónica Maday, Vanesa Garcia Sanchez, Roberto Duran Fernandez, and Juliana Bettini Vicente

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is one of the most diverse tourism regions in the world. It contains 17 percent of UNESCO World Heritage natural sites, as defined by the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, includes 12 of the world's 14 biomes, and is home to widely recognised cultural and historical heritage. However, LAC accounts for only about 6.2 percent of global tourism exports-a share similar to its role in global goods trade. Although tourism in the region has grown faster than the global average (5.2% versus 3.3%), attracting growing numbers of international visitors, its overall share of global tourism flows remains relatively low.

The revenue gap is also significant: average spending per international tourist is $938 in LAC, approximately 20% less than the global average of $1,184. These figures point to an opportunity to convert visitor flows into economic gains more effectively. However, the gap between regional and global averages should be interpreted with caution, as it reflects structural factors, such as connectivity, infrastructure, and human capital-as well as differences in demand patterns, the sophistication of tourism offerings, and pricing. At the same time, although LAC has clearly demonstrated it can draw visitors, its share of global tourism flows remains lower than that of other leading regions, pointing to limitations in its reach. Progress will depend on looking beyond arrival statistics and analysing tourism as an integrated economic system.

Tourism as a system

One reason tourism in LAC does not always reach its full potential is that policies and development strategies often take a fragmented approach. They've tended to tackle the sector from different angles, each focusing on important factors that would be more effective if they were considered together.

Tourism research often focuses on specific destinations: their natural and cultural assets, environmental quality, local management, and the investments needed to develop assets. Tourism can also be seen as an economic value chain made up of multiple interconnected services: transport, accommodation, dining, tour operators, digital platforms, and other services that enable travelers to visit. Both perspectives are valid and complement each other.

Tourism should be understood as a complex economic system in which multiple stakeholders interact. As with any economic system, outcomes depend on the interaction of three key factors.

The first is supply, which implies more than a given destination's attractions. It also includes the infrastructure, services, and stakeholders that enable and shape visitor experience, as well as the connectivity that enables access to the destination. In other words, it reflects a broader value chain that may often be global but ultimately comes together at the destination via transportation, digital platforms, tour operators, and more.

The second factor is demand, which reflects travelers' preferences, purchasing power, and choices. Supply alone is not enough to ensure that people will come. Attracting visitors requires effective positioning and promotion, as they may not be aware of all the available options or have the information they need to make decisions.

Ultimately, supply and demand converge in the tourism market, which operates at both the global and domestic levels. It's a highly competitive market in which destinations compete to attract visitors based on the value of their experiences. It's also where spending levels, income distribution, and the share of benefits that remain in local economies are determined.

Viewing tourism as an integrated system has direct implications for public policy. Focusing interventions on a single aspect tends to bring only limited results. Expanding supply without understanding the dynamics of demand reduces the impact of tourism development efforts, as does promoting destinations where the local tourism industry is still developing.

The ABD Tourism Group's agenda for LAC

This approach to tourism is reflected in the work of the Americas Business Dialogue

In 2025, the IDB, in its role as Technical Secretariat of the ABD, facilitated the creation of the Tourism Working Group, which brings together more than 20 companies from across the sector, including hotel chains, airlines, and cruise operators. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Grupo Punta Cana help run the group's meetings.

Drawing on the experiences of participating companies, the Tourism Working Group identified the main challenges facing the tourism sector in LAC and developed policy recommendations to address these.

Five recommendations to strengthen LAC's tourism system

Each recommendation includes concrete actions designed to strengthen different aspects of LAC's tourism system:

to position LAC as a world-class tourism destination by improving coordination across countries on promotion, diversifying visitors' countries of origin, and aligning safety and emergency response standards. These efforts could be advanced through regional blocs such as the Andean Community, the Pacific Alliance, or MERCOSUR., prioritizing a sustainable, inclusive approach that supports economic diversification, strengthens community development, and protects countries' natural and cultural heritage. This approach implies building public–private coordination, integrating tourism into key sectors such as transport, finance, and education, and improving the availability and quality of data to inform decision-making.to support more balanced tourism development and extend its benefits to emerging destinations and rural areas. Achieving this requires investment in all modes of transport and technologies that enhance mobility and improve the overall experience for visitors, supported by public–private governance models.to meet the sector's demand for talent, aligning training with industry needs and incorporating language, digital, and sustainability skills. To achieve this, countries should implement mutual recognition schemes for degrees and professional qualifications. Other efforts should include attracting diaspora talent living abroad, many of whom have developed skills such as English proficiency, so they can join the sector in their countries of origin. Streamlining work visa processes to facilitate the movement of workers is another priority. Another important initiative is establishing short, specialized training programs known as finishing schools, tailored to the sector's needs.that improves access to financing, promotes formal employment, and brings more local companies into the tourism value chain. In this context, the proposal includes developing financing mechanisms through development banks, coordinating regional responses to shared problems such as sargassum (massive seaweed blooms that make Caribbean beaches less appealing to visitors), and strengthening crisis prevention and response capacities.

This analysis and the five proposals developed by the Tourism Working Group primarily reflect the views of large companies. These should be complemented by opinions from local operators, host communities, and national and subnational governments, whose capacities and priorities vary greatly. The analysis should also be supported by an assessment of the most cost-effective policies for each country.

Transforming potential into action

At the IDB's Productivity, Trade, and Innovation Sector, we promote a vision of tourism as an integrated system in which outcomes depend on the interplay among assets, value chains, demand, and an increasingly competitive global market. In other words, tourism is not limited to a destination's attractions or the companies that provide services. The sector's full potential is realised when public and private stakeholders align investments, infrastructure, talent, governance, and promotion activities to transform a country's assets into experiences that create market value.

At the IDB, we support this process through a range of tools, including applied research, technical assistance, and financing for governments and the private sector. This work is reflected in active operations across LAC. These include Brazil, where we support positioning Salvador de Bahía as a cultural tourism destination with a rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. Another example is El Salvador, where we are supporting a comprehensive program to strengthen the sector's competitiveness through a sustainable approach that improves the business environment and institutional capacity.

We are also promoting platforms for dialogue, such as the ABD, to facilitate coordination among stakeholders and help identify concrete actions to strengthen the sector. These efforts aim to create conditions that encourage investment, boost the productivity of the region's tourism destinations, and expand the benefits of tourism across local economies, making it a true driver of growth in LAC.

Learn more about the specific actions that support these five policy recommendations here The post Tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean: Five concrete actions to turn potential into results appeared first on Caribbean News Global.