Outlook For Barbados' Economy Updated April 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Barbados' economy is expected to continue expanding in 2026, supported by tourism, construction, and business and other services. Real GDP growth is projected to fall within the range of 2 to 3 percent as public and private sector investment continues to support economic activity.

Infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy projects, and tourism -related developments are expected to support employment, enhance productive capacity, and strengthen medium-term growth.

Measures announced in the FY2026/27 budget should also reinforce private investment, improve access to finance, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and encourage higher-value activity in areas such as green technology, digital services, and advanced manufacturing.

Targeted policy measures should support growth while strengthening resilience. In tourism, lower regional travel fees and extended concessions are expected to encourage intra-regional travel and provide greater certainty for investment in tourism properties and services.

In agriculture, expanded rebates, climate-smart support, and targeted incentives should help reduce operating costs, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen domestic food production. These measures should support growth while contributing to food security and economic resilience.

Global conditions remain uncertain and present downside risks to the outlook. Global growth is expected to slow in 2026, while geopolitical tensions, higher energy prices, and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on confidence. Weaker growth or heightened uncertainty in key source markets could reduce external demand, soften travel activity, and affect demand for local exports. These risks reinforce the need to maintain strong macroeconomic buffers and continue diversifying sources of growth.

Inflation is expected to rise moderately but remain contained. Higher international commodity prices and geopolitical tensions could place upward pressure on domestic prices, particularly through fuel, electricity, and transport costs. However, temporary policy measures, including electricity subsidies, fuel-related interventions, and hedging strategies, should help cushion households and businesses from the full impact of higher oil prices. Against this backdrop, inflation is expected to remain within a range of 2 to 2.6 percent over the short to medium term.

The external position is expected to remain stable in 2026. Continued tourism earnings, together with anticipated current transfer in-flows should support international reserves and keep import cover above the 12-week international benchmark. However, sustained geopolitical disruptions or higher global oil prices could raise import costs and weigh on tourism activity. Barbados' strong reserve position remains an important defence against short-term external shocks.

Fiscal discipline will remain central to macroeconomic stability. Government continues to target a primary surplus of 4.1 percent of GDP in FY2026/27 while advancing its capital programme and providing support to households. Maintaining this balance will require careful management of cost-of-living measures, continued reform of state-owned enterprises, and disciplined execution of public investment. These efforts remain essential to achieving the medium-term objective of reducing public debt to 60 percent of GDP by FY2035/36.

The financial system is expected to remain stable and supportive of growth. Strong liquidity, improved asset quality, and robust capital buffers should allow deposit-taking institutions to continue supporting lending to the non-financial private sector. These conditions should help reinforce economic activity while preserving financial system resilience.

Barbados enters 2026 with stable growth, strong external buffers, and a credible fiscal framework. The outlook remains positive, but the global environment requires vigilance. Sustaining the country's progress will depend on preserving macroeconomic stability, maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening competitiveness, and ensuring that public and private investment translates into durable, inclusive, and productivity-enhancing growth.

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