IPL 2026: Gaikwad Lauds Kamboj, Kartik As CSK Beat MI By 8 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed satisfaction after the team's eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match and lauded contributions made by pacer Anshul Kamboj and batter Kartik Sharma.

Match Highlights

CSK defeated MI by eight wickets in a comfortable chase of 160. After MI posted 159/7, powered by Naman Dhir's 57 and a brisk 37 from Ryan Rickelton, CSK's bowlers led by Anshul Kamboj (3 wickets) and Noor Ahmad (2 wickets)--restricted them, especially in the death overs.

In reply, CSK lost Sanju Samson early to Jasprit Bumrah, while Urvil Patel added a quick 24, but it was captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 98-run partnership to seal the win with 11 balls remaining.

The victory took CSK to sixth place on the table with eight points from eight matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award for his captain's knock of 67 runs.

'Good Confidence Booster': Gaikwad on Win and Team Performance

After the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad said he felt pleased with the win, praising Anshul Kamboj for keeping things simple and thinking like a batter, and noting that Noor Ahmad has improved well with key adjustments. He added that he was always confident with his form and just needed time to convert it in T20 cricket. Gaikwad also highlighted Kartik Sharma's performance as a big confidence boost, appreciating his ability to not only hit sixes but also play smart.

"Feels good. He (Kamboj) is someone who is keeping it really simple, sticking to the process and his mind is thinking like a batter's mind. Noor has made some adjustments and come along really well. Feels good to be there till the end. As I have always said, I was feeling well, feeling confident, but it is T20 cricket. I have been in a good frame of mind and it was only a matter of time," CSK captain said at the post-match presentation.

"(About Kartik Sharma) Good confidence booster for him and us as well. Yes, he is a six-hitter but he has the other game as well, but he picks and chooses particular deliveries," he added. (ANI)

Match Highlights

CSK defeated MI by eight wickets in a comfortable chase of 160. After MI posted 159/7, powered by Naman Dhir's 57 and a brisk 37 from Ryan Rickelton, CSK's bowlers--led by Anshul Kamboj (3 wickets) and Noor Ahmad (2 wickets)--restricted them, especially in the death overs.

In reply, CSK lost Sanju Samson early to Jasprit Bumrah, while Urvil Patel added a quick 24, but it was captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 98-run partnership to seal the win with 11 balls remaining.

The victory took CSK to sixth place on the table with eight points from eight matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award for his captain's knock of 67 runs.

'Good Confidence Booster': Gaikwad on Win and Team Performance

After the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad said he felt pleased with the win, praising Anshul Kamboj for keeping things simple and thinking like a batter, and noting that Noor Ahmad has improved well with key adjustments. He added that he was always confident with his form and just needed time to convert it in T20 cricket. Gaikwad also highlighted Kartik Sharma's performance as a big confidence boost, appreciating his ability to not only hit sixes but also play smart.

"Feels good. He (Kamboj) is someone who is keeping it really simple, sticking to the process and his mind is thinking like a batter's mind. Noor has made some adjustments and come along really well. Feels good to be there till the end. As I have always said, I was feeling well, feeling confident, but it is T20 cricket. I have been in a good frame of mind and it was only a matter of time," CSK captain said at the post-match presentation.

"(About Kartik Sharma) Good confidence booster for him and us as well. Yes, he is a six-hitter but he has the other game as well, but he picks and chooses particular deliveries," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)