Anganwadi Workers In Uttarakhand Suspend Strike After CM's Assurance

CM Dhami Assures Anganwadi Workers, Strike Suspended

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met a delegation of the Anganwadi Workers/Mini Employees Organisation/helpers at the Secretariat on Saturday. The delegation, led by its chairman, Rekha Negi, apprised the Chief Minister of their various demands and issues.

The Chief Minister assured the representatives that the state government is seriously considering a proposal for a respectable increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. During the meeting, the Secretary of the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department informed that a request has also been made to the Government of India regarding the honorarium hike. Following the Chief Minister's positive assurance, the organisation's representatives agreed to suspend their strike.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a special session of the Assembly, while responding candidly to the issue of honorarium hikes for Anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister stated that his government has previously increased their remuneration and remains aware of their expectations. He assured that positive decisions in this regard will continue to be considered in the future.

CM Reviews Development Works, Stresses Timely Completion

Meanwhile, Dhami on Saturday directed officials to ensure time-bound completion and effective monitoring of announcements made by the Chief Minister through the Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) chart. Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on development works in the assembly constituencies of Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar, the Chief Minister instructed departments to resolve issues related to electricity, drinking water, forest fires, human-wildlife conflict, and roads at the earliest. He also emphasised improving healthcare facilities and directed officials to address public grievances raised by MLAs on a priority basis, according to a release.

Dhami further directed that all pending government orders related to announcements be issued by June 15, 2026, and stressed better coordination among departments for effective grievance redressal.

Following the meeting, Uttarakhand CM stressed the timely implementation of government schemes and directed officials to coordinate with each other's departments to ensure the completion of tasks. (ANI)

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